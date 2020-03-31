President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo to chair an economic sustainability committee.

The aim of the committee is to develop measures to cushion the effect of the Cororna virus and eventually reposition the Nigerian economy.

The committee will also be saddled with the responsibility of implementing strategies to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians at this time.

Besides developing further palliatives, the committee will also develop a sustainable plan on re-positioning the economy and growing the non oil sector.

Members of the committee includes, Minister of finance, Budget and National planning, industry trade and investment, labour and productivity, Petroleum resources, Governor of the central bank of Nigeria and the Group managing director of the NNPC.