VP Shettima arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursday and was received at Bole International Airport by Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Gedion Timothewos, alongside other senior government officials.

Following his arrival, the Nigerian vice president proceeded to the Grand Palace, where he was warmly welcomed by Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali. He signed the State Guest Register and was later taken on a guided tour of the Ethiopia National Palace Museum, a cultural landmark that showcases historic royal artefacts and treasured relics once belonging to Emperor Haile Selassie.

The Green Legacy Programme, which has garnered international attention, is a cornerstone of Ethiopia’s climate resilience and reforestation agenda. Nigeria’s high-level participation in the launch signals a shared regional vision for climate action and sustainable development.

Vice President Shettima’s visit also reflects Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral relations with Ethiopia across key areas including diplomacy, trade, culture, and environmental cooperation.