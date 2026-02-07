Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital following last Tuesday's massacre of more than 100 persons in Woro , Kaiama local government area of Kwara by suspected Boko haram terrorists....

He was received at the Tunde Idiagbon international Airport, Ilorin, by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Senator representing Kwara north, Senator Sadiq Umar and other state officials.

The vice president is expected to meet with stakeholders including the village head of Woro, the Emir of Kaiama, local government officials and security chiefs.

President Bola Tinubu had ordered immediate deployment of a battalion of soldiers to the troubled spot.

Gunmen suspected to be Boko haram terrorists invaded Woro community, setting it ablaze and killing more than 100 persons.

An uncomfirmed number of women and girls were equally abducted.

75 victims were on Wednesday given a mass burial according to Islamic rites.

Scores of wounded persons were also taken to hospitals while some of them have been discharged.

The Woro attack has been widely condemned by both local and international communities.