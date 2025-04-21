In a creative push to raise awareness about the climate crisis, a group of passionate volunteers, brought the streets of Lagos to life using giant puppet animals to tell a powerful story about our changing world.

Crafted from cardboard and other reusable materials, these life-sized animal puppets were brought to life in a dramatic street performance, showing how climate change is disrupting wildlife and their habitats.

The performance drew crowds in the busy city, with organizers saying it’s not just about the spectacle, but about sparking real action.

Excited spectators among the crowd were delighted about the performance and shared their thoughts.

This street performance is part of the Herds public art and climate project. It’s set to travel across several countries—ending its journey at the North Pole.