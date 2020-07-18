One of UK’s leading mobile operators Vodafone, has called on the British government to cancel the auction of spaces on the 5G spectrum.

Instead, Vodafone advised the goverment to allocate the spaces on 5G spectrum openly to operators at certain fees.

This call is seen as a follow up to strip Huawei from the 5G market dominance.

However, report says industry operators have taken widely different positions on the issue.

The auction had been scheduled to start in the spring but was delayed because of the Coronavirus. It is now expected at some point in 2021.