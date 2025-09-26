President Bola Tinubu delivered a powerful gesture of respect for regional identity during the installation ceremony of Senator Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan. Tinubu was captured reciting the Oyo State Anthem while standing, the moment immediately garnered attention for its symbolism...

President Bola Tinubu delivered a powerful gesture of respect for regional identity during the installation ceremony of Senator Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan.

Tinubu was captured reciting the Oyo State Anthem while standing, the moment immediately garnered attention for its symbolism of unity and deference to the host state, reinforcing the President’s commitment to acknowledging Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage.

Following the recitation of the Oyo State anthem, President Tinubu proceeded to take his seat, only to be immediately beckoned to stand back up for the Ibadan anthem.

President Tinubu quickly stood up to observe the symbol of respect upon realizing the programme included a separate Ibadan anthem, but with a funny gesture which signals a question, “You also have this?”