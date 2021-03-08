Victor Okhai has been elected as the sixth president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, DGN

Okhai will succeed Fred Amata, who had been in the saddle since 2016.

Chairman of DGNEC, Tunji Bamishigbin, said Mr. Okhai garnered 110 votes to beat his closest rival Mac Collins Chidebe who scored 45 votes.

Yinka Akanbi came third with 3 votes while Kehinde Soaga took the rear with 1 vote.

Victor Okhai is a producer, scriptwriter, director, cinematographer, Freelance journalist and logistics provider for major international Film companies and TV networks.

He is also a co-founder of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria.