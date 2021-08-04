Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council(FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in London, UK, for a medical check-up after participating in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

Ministers physically present at the virtual FEC meeting include Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General and Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Others were, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education.

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Resources, Sabo Nanono were also present.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President are also in attendance.