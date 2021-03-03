Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived Enugu state to attend the 16th Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) National Biennial Delegates Conference ongoing at the Okpara Square, Enugu.

The vice president who was accompanied by the host Governnor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is expected to address the about 5000 delegates drawn from the 36 states and the FCT to updates it’s members on the state of the nation.

Issues the delegates are expecting the VP to touch on Include: plans instituted by government to address insecuricty in the country, state of the economy and hope for their members across the country.

It’s would be recalled that the PFN 16th Biannual conference election produced Bishop Francis Wale Oke and it’s new National President,who took over from Reverend Felix Omobude.