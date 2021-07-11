Olanrewaju Abdulganiyu Fasasi a.k.a Sound Sultan has died.

Sound Sultan, 44 died after battling ‘Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma’ which is ‘Cancer of the throat’ according to a statement issued and signed by his brother Kayode Fasasi.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Multi-talented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter, Onlanrewaju Fasasi a.k.a Sound Sultan. He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.”

“He is survived by his wife, 3 children and his siblings. We, his family appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”

The deceased had been undergoing chemotherapy in a hospital in the United States of America.

Sound Sultan began his music career in 1991. From R&B to Afrobeat, soul, and Nigerian Fuji music, he has collaborated in a variety of musical genres. His first track, “Jagbajantis,” was a huge hit in Nigeria when it was released in 2000.