Popular veteran musician, film director and producer, songwriter, and music producer, Obafemi Lasode, is dead.

He was aged 70 years.

News of his death was announced by the former President of Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Dr Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli on Friday.

Tee Mac wrote, “Obafemi Lasode (born 4 December 1955), a Nigerian veteran musician, film director and producer, songwriter, music producer, and playwright died today. My condolences to all. Respectfully Dr Tee Mac.”