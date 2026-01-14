Veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Yakubu Mohammed, has died at the age of 75. Mohammed, a native of Ologba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, died late Tuesday night in Lagos after a brief illness. His death comes about two months after the passing of fellow Newswa...

Mohammed, a native of Ologba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, died late Tuesday night in Lagos after a brief illness. His death comes about two months after the passing of fellow Newswatch co-founder, Dan Agbese.

Born on April 4, 1950, Mohammed had a distinguished journalism career spanning several decades. He served in various capacities at New Nigerian Newspapers and National Concord before co-founding Newswatch in the mid-1980s, where he rose to become Managing Editor and later Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

He was also a member of professional media bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. In November 2025, he publicly launched his memoir, Beyond Expectations.

Reacting to his passing, Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, expressed condolences to the family and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, describing Mohammed as a pioneer of investigative journalism and a proud son of Kogi State whose contributions to nation-building transcended the media.

Governor Ododo prayed for the repose of his soul and comfort for all who mourn him.