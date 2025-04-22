The meeting of Cardinals currently on at the Vatican has now provided an update on plans for Pope Francis’s funeral.

The meeting has confirmed the funeral will take place on Saturday 26 April, at 9am UK time.

This will also begin the first of nine days of mourning.

At the end of this period, conclave – the process to choose a new pope – will begin from 5 May.

The Vatican has also separately confirmed the pope’s body will be taken to St Peter’s Basilica for public viewing tomorrow morning from 9am.

His body is currently laid out in a coffin in the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, where he lived.

President Of France Emmanuel Macron has meanwhile announced that he will be attending the Pope’s burial.