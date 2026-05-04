A State High Court sitting in Yola has nullified the Local Government and State Congresses conducted by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State, declaring the exercise invalid over breaches of due process. The ruling followed a suit filed by the Adamawa State Chairman of the party, Comrade Shehu…...

A State High Court sitting in Yola has nullified the Local Government and State Congresses conducted by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State, declaring the exercise invalid over breaches of due process.

The ruling followed a suit filed by the Adamawa State Chairman of the party, Comrade Shehu Yohanna, who challenged the conduct of the congresses for failing to comply with established legal and party procedures.

Delivering judgment, Justice Isa Ahmed held that the congresses violated Section 84(4) of the Electoral Act as well as Article 18 of the ADC constitution.

READ ALSO: Gov Namadi Unveils Plan to Expand Fish Production in Jigawa

He ruled that the defendants failed to adhere to laid-down guidelines and instead relied on what he described as a self-imposed procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also identified several irregularities, including lack of proper notice of the time for the elections and the use of an inappropriate venue.

In a consequential order, Justice Ahmed nullified all congresses conducted during the pendency of an earlier interim order, stressing that actions taken in defiance of court orders cannot stand.