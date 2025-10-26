According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, some unidentified vandals have destroyed a section of the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV transmission line, an incident which has resulted in the disruption of power supply to Borno State and Yobe State. A statement signed by the agency’s General Manager...

According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, some unidentified vandals have destroyed a section of the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV transmission line, an incident which has resulted in the disruption of power supply to Borno State and Yobe State.

A statement signed by the agency’s General Manager on Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed that Tower T347 of the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV Transmission Line was vandalised on Friday.

The statement reads, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the public that its Tower T347 along the Gombe–Damaturu 330kV transmission line was vandalised on Friday, October 24, 2025, at about 5:46 pm.

“TCN team, who carried out routine inspection along the line route, discovered that the tower’s legs had been cut off, causing it to buckle to one side. This act has resulted in the partial disruption of the bulk power supply to Maiduguri, Borno State capital and Damaturu, Yobe State capital and its environs.”

It added, “TCN, however, noted that despite these challenges, the bulk supply is being maintained through the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP), which currently feeds the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) for onward distribution to consumers through major 33kV feeders, including Beneshiek, Damasak, Bama, University, Campus, Maiduguri Town, Monguno, and others. Additionally, Damaturu and its environs will be supplied from the Potiskum Substation for the time being.”

The statement also revealed that the company deployed engineers to assess the damage and begin repairs. The TCN condemned the destruction of public properties and urged the public to report all suspicious activities.

“Meanwhile, TCN engineers are already on site, working to replace the damaged tower and restore normal transmission.

“TCN strongly condemns this act of vandalism and appeals to the public to protect national assets and report any suspicious activities to security agencies or the nearest TCN office,” the statement concluded.