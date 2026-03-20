The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed the collapse of a major electricity transmission tower along the Ughelli–Benin 330kV line following acts of vandalism. In a statement issued on Thursday, the agency disclosed that Tower T99 caved in on March 15, 2026, after critical structural components were removed by vandals.…...

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed the collapse of a major electricity transmission tower along the Ughelli–Benin 330kV line following acts of vandalism.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the agency disclosed that Tower T99 caved in on March 15, 2026, after critical structural components were removed by vandals. The incident occurred at Coconut Village in Effurun Local Government Area of Delta State, near Warri.

According to TCN, the damage was discovered during a routine line patrol triggered by a system trip on the transmission route. Engineers who inspected the site found that several bracing members of the tower had been tampered with and carted away, ultimately weakening the structure and causing its collapse.

The company further revealed that nearby towers, identified as T100 and T101, were also vandalised, although they remain standing for now. The development has raised concerns over the integrity of the entire transmission corridor.

The incident has caused a temporary disruption in the evacuation of bulk electricity from Transcorp Power Plc to the national grid via the Benin 330kV transmission line. This disruption may affect power supply to some parts of the country reliant on the line.

TCN, however, assured the public that efforts are already underway to restore normal operations. The agency said it has begun mobilising personnel and materials for the reconstruction of the collapsed tower, as well as the reinforcement of the damaged sections of the transmission line.

The company warned that persistent vandalism of power infrastructure poses a serious threat to the stability and reliability of Nigeria’s electricity supply system. It called on residents and host communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities around power installations to security agencies or nearby TCN offices.

TCN stressed that safeguarding national assets such as transmission towers requires the cooperation of all stakeholders, including local communities, security operatives, and government institutions.