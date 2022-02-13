Valentine 2022: FRSC to analyse motorists’ breath for Alcohol

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has announced that its operatives will be deployed across the state on Monday to use breathalyser on motorists to test for Alcohol

Advertisement

Lagos FRSC Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, stated this in Lagos over the weekend.

He said: “citizens who desire to celebrate on Valentines Day must ensure that whoever is driving the vehicle stays away from alcoholic drink to avoid being victims of road traffic crashes due to drunkenness’ or over speeding.

Advertisement

“Distracted driving is one of the dangerous activities engaged in by motorists on the day hence the need to adopt defensive driving for safe trips back to their destinations.”

To make their jobs easier, he said, security agents would carry breathalyzers to test drivers, and anyone detected driving under the influence would be arrested right away.