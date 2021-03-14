New York’s two U.S senators, Chuck Schumer, who is also the Senate majority leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand, have joined growing calls for Andrew Cuomo, New York state Governor to resign after a seventh woman came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the Governor.

Mr. Cuomo had earlier again refused to resign after a group of New York’s most powerful and prominent Democrats in the House of Representatives joined calls for him to step down over multiple sexual misconduct allegations, and scrutiny over his administration’s misreporting of Covid-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

Six women have accused the Governor of unwanted kissing and groping.

At a press conference earlier on Friday, Mr. Cuomo denied all of the sexual misconduct allegations and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as “reckless and dangerous” and engaging in “cancel culture”.

Mr. cuomo whose term in office comes to an end in 2022 was last year praised for his handling of the Covid pandemic in his state. However, this year he has been accused of obscuring the scale of of Coronavirus deaths in the state’s nursing homes.