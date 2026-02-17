The Defence Headquarters has confirmed the arrival of about 100 United States military personnel and associated equipment at the Bauchi Airfield as part of a planned bilateral military cooperation programme.

According to the DHQ, the deployment follows deliberations between a Nigerian delegation and its United States counterpart, as well as a formal request by the Federal Government of Nigeria for support in military training, technical assistance and intelligence sharing with members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The collaboration is expected to provide specialised technical capabilities aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s ability to deter terrorist threats and improve the protection of vulnerable communities nationwide.

Military authorities emphasised that the US personnel are technical specialists serving strictly in advisory and training roles and are not deployed as combat forces.

All training activities, they added, will be conducted under the authority and control of the Nigerian government and in close coordination with the Armed Forces.

Nigerian troops, working alongside the advisers, are set to begin a series of joint training exercises and intelligence-focused cooperation initiatives designed to enhance their capacity to identify and neutralise extremist groups seeking to destabilise the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the DHQ said the Armed Forces remain resolute in degrading and defeating terrorist organisations threatening Nigeria’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

The headquarters also assured Nigerians of continued transparency and the timely provision of accurate information regarding ongoing military cooperation efforts with the United States.