The United States has accused two Russian fighter jets of making an “unsafe and unprofessional” intercept of a U.S. patrol plane flying over the Mediterranean Sea.

The U.S. Department of Defense identified the planes as Russian Su-35 jets and said they flew alongside the wings of a Poseidon aircraft, assigned to the U.S. 6th Fleet, for 64 minutes while in international airspace.

The Department of Defense added that the jets had restricted the Poseidon’s ability to safely maneuver. The incident came the same day that the U.S. military said Russia had deployed fighter aircraft to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for eastern forces.