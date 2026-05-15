Two Ghanaian brothers and a United States-based woman have been indicted in the US over an alleged romance fraud and money laundering scheme that reportedly targeted elderly Americans through dating websites and social media platforms. The case, which was published on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District…...

Two Ghanaian brothers and a United States-based woman have been indicted in the US over an alleged romance fraud and money laundering scheme that reportedly targeted elderly Americans through dating websites and social media platforms.

The case, which was published on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio, named the suspects as Jamal Abubakari, Kamal Abubakari and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie.

Federal prosecutors said the trio was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering following investigations into an alleged cross-border fraud network linked to Ghana.

According to the indictment, which was recently unsealed, the alleged scheme operated between July 2024 and April 2026.

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Authorities alleged that members of the network created fake identities and used them to establish romantic relationships with elderly victims online before manipulating them into sending money through wire transfers.

Prosecutors said the funds were paid into accounts controlled by members of the conspiracy, while part of the proceeds was later transferred to collaborators in Ghana and other locations.

The three suspects were arrested in Virginia and remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

The report further stated that the case is one of several ongoing US prosecutions involving alleged Ghana-linked romance fraud syndicates accused of targeting older Americans.

According to prosecutors, related cases tied to the investigation have been assigned to a single US District Judge for coordinated proceedings.

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The authorities noted that while several suspects in connected cases are awaiting trial or sentencing, nine defendants have already pleaded guilty and received a combined prison sentence of about 50 years.

US investigators said the probe remains ongoing with support from multiple American law enforcement agencies and Ghanaian authorities.

The prosecutors, however, stressed that an indictment is only an allegation and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.