The United States Mission in Nigeria has awarded a $400,000 grant for the conservation of the late 14th century Sungbo Eredo Earthworks in the Ijebu Kingdom of Ogun State.

According to a Wednesday statement shared on its official X handle, the U.S embassy announced that the latest development is the largest Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) grant in Nigeria and the second largest in sub-Saharan Africa.

