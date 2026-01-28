The United States Mission in Nigeria has awarded a $400,000 grant for the conservation of the late 14th century Sungbo Eredo Earthworks in the Ijebu Kingdom of Ogun State.
According to a Wednesday statement shared on its official X handle, the U.S embassy announced that the latest development is the largest Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) grant in Nigeria and the second largest in sub-Saharan Africa.
The statement reads, “#ThisWeekinUSNigeriaHistory The U.S. Mission in Nigeria awarded a grant of $400,000 for the conservation of the late 14th century Sungbo Eredo Earthworks of the Yoruba Ijebu Kingdom in Nigeria.
“This was the largest Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) grant in Nigeria and the second-largest in sub-Saharan Africa.”