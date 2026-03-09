The United States Department of State has designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organisation and announced plans to formally list it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO)....

In a statement released on March 9, the department said the group—made up of the Sudanese Islamic Movement and its armed wing, the al‑Baraa Bin Malik Brigade—has used widespread violence against civilians while attempting to advance its Islamist ideology during the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

According to the statement, the organisation has contributed more than 20,000 fighters to the war in Sudan, with many reportedly receiving training and support from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran.

The State Department accused fighters of the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade of carrying out mass executions of civilians in areas under their control and of summarily killing people based on race, ethnicity or perceived links to opposition groups.

The United States Department of the Treasury had earlier designated the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade in September 2025 under Executive Order 14098, which imposes sanctions on individuals and entities accused of destabilising Sudan and undermining efforts toward democratic transition.

Under the new designation, all property and interests linked to the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood within the United States, or under the control of US persons, will be blocked. American individuals and organisations are also generally prohibited from conducting transactions with the group.

The department warned that individuals or entities engaging in certain transactions with the organisation could face sanctions, including potential secondary sanctions under counterterrorism authorities.

The action was taken under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act of the United States and Executive Order 13224, with the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation set to take effect once it is published in the Federal Register.

The State Department noted that those seeking removal from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List may apply through its official delisting procedures.