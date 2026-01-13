The United States has supplied military equipment to Nigerian security agencies to reinforce ongoing counter-terrorism and security operations across the country. The delivery was confirmed on Tuesday by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) in a post on X. According to AFRICOM, the assistance ...

The United States has supplied military equipment to Nigerian security agencies to reinforce ongoing counter-terrorism and security operations across the country.

The delivery was confirmed on Tuesday by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) in a post on X. According to AFRICOM, the assistance is part of broader efforts to strengthen operational cooperation with regional partners in West Africa and support Nigerian forces in combating extremist threats.

The move follows a Christmas Day airstrike conducted by the US against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants in Sokoto. US President Donald Trump had warned of additional action against extremist groups accused of targeting Christians.

Sharing the update on X, the United States Africa Command wrote: “U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership.”

Earlier in October 2025, Trump had labeled Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over allegations of genocide against Christians. He described the country as “disgraceful” and threatened military action if the government failed to stop attacks on its Christian population.

AFRICOM said the newly delivered supplies aim to bolster Nigeria’s security forces in counter-terrorism operations, adding that the support is part of a long-term US strategy to enhance regional security collaboration.

Nigeria has experienced repeated attacks from armed groups in recent years, highlighting the need for sustained international support. The federal government has yet to release an official comment on the latest US assistance.