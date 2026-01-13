A high-level delegation from the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria, promising continued support in combating illicit drug activities. The delegation visited NDLEA hea...

A high-level delegation from the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria, promising continued support in combating illicit drug activities.

The delegation visited NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, where they met with the Agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd). During the meeting, the officials praised the productive partnership between NDLEA and US law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Philip Esch, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Liaison to AFRICOM and leader of the delegation, described the relationship between NDLEA and the DEA as “strategic and highly valued by the US government.”

He commended Marwa’s leadership and openness to international cooperation, highlighting the tangible results the partnership has achieved. “We appreciate the leadership you provide and the excellent relationship NDLEA enjoys across US law enforcement agencies. We are pleased with the renewal of your tenure and look forward to continued engagement,” Esch said.

Another delegate, Mr. James Elseth, highlighted NDLEA’s influence beyond Nigeria, noting that its operations enhance regional and global security. He emphasized that the Agency’s international approach aligns with the strategies of US agencies like the DEA and FBI in tackling transnational organized crime.

Elseth also revealed that two major support projects are already in progress alongside ongoing training programs for NDLEA personnel.

In response, Marwa expressed gratitude for the visit and for the consistent support from US AFRICOM, describing international partnerships as essential to NDLEA’s successes. He acknowledged the backing of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Marwa further stressed the critical link between drug trafficking and terrorism, urging AFRICOM to sustain and expand support in key areas, including airport scanning equipment, digital forensic tools, portable drug detection devices, forensic laboratory facilities, and sniffer dogs.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen cooperation in combating drug trafficking and related security threats, reinforcing the strategic partnership between NDLEA and US AFRICOM.