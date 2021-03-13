The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is now in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on a one week official visit to the country.

The former minister of Finance whose flight touched down at about 12PM, was received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment.

UPDATED: She is to meet with President Buhari, his Chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Foreign Affairs and Finance ministers on Monday. Dr Okonjo-Iweala will also hold talks with the Presidential Task force on Covid19, the CBN Gov. and captains of industry, during her stay. https://t.co/pp2BL7RkuB pic.twitter.com/tQM4WTWm4p — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 13, 2021 Advertisement

She is to meet with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, his Chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Foreign Affairs and Finance ministers on Monday.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala will also hold talks with the presidential Task force on Covid19, the Central Bank Governor and captains of industry, during her stay.

UPDATED: Dr Okonjo-Iweala says World Trade Organisation will see how to better assist Nigerian Entrepreneurs with respect to improving the economy. Also, she says WTO will see how to use Continental Free Trade Agreement to improve Nigeria’s share of trade in Africa. https://t.co/gtSa4xDSHD pic.twitter.com/4r46GxRrdZ Advertisement — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 13, 2021

This is her first visit to Nigeria after assuming office as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation.

DG