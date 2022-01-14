Updated: Tinubu visits Zamfara, appeals for continued prayer for peace

The National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has visited Zamfara to commiserate with Governor Bello Matawalle and residents of the State over the incessant killings by bandits.

He appealed to the people to continue to pray for peace.

Ola Awakan reports that the incessant killings by bandits in Zamfara has become a course of worry to Nigerians. Families have lost loved ones to the security challenge ravaging the part of the country.

Within the first two weeks of January 2022 hundreds of people are reported to have been killed in Zamfara.

National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was received in the Government house as he condemned the killings by bandits.

He also appealed to the people to unite against the bandits and continue to pray for peace in the North and Nigeria at large.

Governor Bello Matawalle responded by thanking Bola Tinubu for his show of life.

He said the 200 people being reported as those killed is false as the figure is around 50 and the State is working to curb the security issue.

The National Leader of the APC says his prayers are with the people in the course of putting and end to the killings by bandits.