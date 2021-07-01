Cars and property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in an attack carried out on the Soka residence of Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho by unknown gunmen at about 1am.

The spokesperson to Sunday Igboho Olayomi Koiki, who revealed this in an online video alleged that men on military uniforms carried out the attack.

A statement by the leader of an umbrella body under the aegis of Ilana Omo Oodua, Banji Akintoye also confirmed the incident.

He alleged that the gunmen killed seven people in the building and abducted Sunday Igboho’s wife and several others.

The Oyo state police command is yet issue a statement on the incident.