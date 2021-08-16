President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law few weeks after it was passed by the National Assembly amid controversies.

The president is working from home in five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday August 13.

According to a statement by the Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President assented to the Bill in his determination to fulfill his constitutional duty.

The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled.

The Petroleum Industry Act provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

Advertisement

The Senate had passed the Bill on July 15, 2021, while the House of Representatives did same on July 16, thus ending a long wait since early 2000s, and notching another high for the Buhari administration.