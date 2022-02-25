Updated: Police confirm five dead in Edo bank robbery

No fewer than five persons, including policemen, were reportedly killed during robbery attacks on four commercial banks in the Uromi area of Edo state on Thursday.

The incident which caused tension was carried out on some commercial banks in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Edo State Police Command spokesman, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the robbery attacks but did not give details.

The suspected armed robbers were also said to have carted away unspecified huge sums of money from the affected banks.