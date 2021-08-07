The Police in Delta state have arrested the 2nd suspect, a 20 year old man, Akpoghene Shoemaker, who killed a 50 year old lady in Umeh community in Isoko south council for ritual purposes.

Acting on a tip off, the police together with local vigilante and some community leaders arrested the suspect in kwale town.

The suspect who alongside his friend killed, raped and removed parts of the deceased woman who used to sell pepper in Umeh market has been on the run since perpetrating the crime.

The police revealed that effort to arrest the remaining suspect who contracted these two to carry out killing by paying them the sum of N100,000 is underway