The abducted Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Moses Chikwe has been rescued unhurt.

In a statement by the Police Command in Imo State the rescue of the Cleric was successful following a sting operation embarked upon by the tactical squad of the Command led by the Anti Kidnapping Unit.

According to the Police, the Auxiliary Bishop who was abducted on Sunday 27th December, 2020 was kidnapped together with his driver and one Chioma Stephenie Ekwedike in front of her residence at Imo Housing Estate Umuguma, Owerri West Council Area.

At the point of abduction of the Bishop, the head and Officer in Charge of the state Police Command, newly promoted AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, activated all the tactical teams in the Command, with a charge to rescue the Bishop and others and possibly arrest the hoodlums.

The coordinated operations by the Command led to the rescue of the bishop and two other victims unhurt and without payment of any ransom.

Advertisement

Meanwhile efforts are ongoing by the security agents to arrest the suspects who kidnapped the Bishop and two others.