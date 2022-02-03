Updated: Kwara govt shuts Oyun Baptist High School over violence

Kwara state government has shutdown Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo following the violence that erupted in the school Thursday morning over the use of the hijab.

According to a statement by the commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo-Kawu, the state government condemned the violence and called on security agencies to investigate the violence and bring anybody linked to it to book.

The Kwara State Government equally condemned the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds, adding that such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state.

It also appealed for calm with the assurance that government and securities agencies will continue to work with leaders on all side for peaceful resolution of the issue.

Read full statement below

THE FULL STATEMENT

KWSG STATEMENT ON OYUN BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL IJAGBO

• The Kwara State Government totally condemns the resort to violence in the government-owned Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, on Thursday. This is totally unacceptable.

• The Kwara State Government unreservedly condemns the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds. Such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state.

• While the government and the security agencies continue to work with leaders on all sides, it hereby directs the immediate shutdown of the school pending resolution of the issue.

• The government commends the security agencies for their prompt action that has restored calm in the area. The government calls on them to investigate and bring to book anyone linked to the violence as a deterrence to others.

• The government appeals for calm as violence brings nothing good.

Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu

Honourable Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development

February 3, 2022