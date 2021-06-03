A Staff of Chimola School, Oba-ile in Akure north council area whose Bus was hijacked by unknown gunmen this morning in Ondo state has been freed.

The staff, identified as Peace, returned to the school premises at about 9am.

Some gunmen had on Thursday morning hijacked a school bus in Oba-Ile Estate of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state, causing panic in the town which is a stone throw from the state capital, Akure.

The Gunmen who dragged down the driver of the Bus however took away Peace, during the attack that occurred around 6.45am.

Spokesman of the state police command says he has not been briefed