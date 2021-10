At over 300 hundred inmates have been rearrested in the jail break that happened after unknown gun men attacked the Abolongo correctional centre in Oyo state.

The Controller of correctioners oyo state command AILEWON NOEL disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the scene of the incident.

The controller also noted that one inmate was killed while trying to jump the fence of the prison.

He noted that security operatives are still on the look out for the rearrested of the escaped inmates