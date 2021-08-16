Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the death of a member of the House Representatives, representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, popularly known as Expensive as a rude shock.

Mr Akeredolu in a statement issued by his press secretary, Richard Olabode said the federal lawmaker’s death was sudden

Governor Akeredolu said the late Adedayo was committed to the service of his people, having served as an elected Executive Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area in 2004 and subsequently achieving his desire to represent his people at the National Assembly.

The Governor commiserates with the National Assembly, the people of Akure, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He condoled the immediate family of the deceased while urging them to take solace in the legacy of his good deeds, especially his philanthropic gestures while he was alive.