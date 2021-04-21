Enugu State Police Commissioner Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered for full scale investigation into the unprovoked attack on the Adani Divisional Police Headquarters, In Uzuwani local government area of the state

He also ordered for the immediate deployment of the Command’s operational and intelligence assets to identify and apprehend the unknown gunmen.

This was contain in the statement by the command’s spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe in ENUGU, said without provocation, the Gunmen violently attacked and set ablaze Adani Police Station in the early hour of Wednesday.

CP Aliyu gave the order during a prompt on-the-spot assessment visit of the Station, accompanied by Heads of Sister Security Agencies in the State.

The state Command affirmed that it lost two of its personnel in the gun duel, while the unknown assailants too escape with gunshot injuries.