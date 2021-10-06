Breaking News

Unknown gunmen attack vigilante office in Enugu, kill two, burn patrol vehicles

Unidentified gunmen have attacked office of the Neighbourhood Watch Group in Ogurute, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

 

Two security men, including a vigilante commander named Chinedu Urama, were reportedly killed in an attack which occurred early hours of Tuesday, October 6,

Meanwhile, CP Abubakar Lawal, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, has ordered a complete investigation into the incident, saying that the culprits will not be spared.

The Commissioner gave the order when he visited the office for on-the-spot assessment of the attack.

He called the attack “senseless” and directed the State CID to conduct a complete investigation to find and prosecute the perpetrators.

The CP commiserated with family members and friends of the deceased personnel and prayed for the quick recovery of those hospitalised.

In a statement, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the command’s spokesperson, said three people suspected of being involved in the act have been arrested and are cooperating with the inquiry.

