A middle age business man, Salau Taiwo Hussein was said to have been whisked away by unknown gun men at his resident around Brighter Road in Minna the Niger state capital.

The gunmen it was learnt stormed the area in the wee hour of yesterday in their numbers heavily armed, as they were said to engage the local vigilantes in the area in a sporadic gun shot to achieve their aim.

A member of the community who crave anonymity said “there was kidnapping incidence in our area yesterday night, one of our neighbour has been taking away by heavily armed kidnappers between the period of 1:50am to 3:00am”.

“When our local vigilantes are on patrol, they sight the kidnappers, they flashed them with torchlight to know who they are, immediately, the kidnappers started shooting at them sporadically to clear their ways and started chasing the local vigilantes, so when they chased away the vigilantes, they were able to whisked the man away”.

“So immediately we called the police, we called them more than hundred time, they keep saying they are coming till the kidnappers left after one hour, so when I called the man’s number it was the woman that picked it, it was then I know they v whisked the man away as she was lamenting on phone”.

“All efforts to reach the police after being alerted immediately by our local Vigilantes, some neighbours & the victim proof abortive as they tactically refused to turn-up until after the victim was taken away. We are highly disappointed by their display of incompetence yesterday” he added

The source also revealed that owing to the ugly incident that happened last night, he said the community has concluded plans to arm its local vigilantes fully to be able to engage any criminal element that is aim at disturbing their peace in the community.