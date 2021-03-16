Some unknown gunmen have stormed a quarry site in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and abducted two people.

It was gathered on Tuesday that the gunmen stormed the quarry site located along Ijebu-Ode / Ibadan Road and kidnapped the victims on Monday.

A source said that one Mr. Popoola Isaac, a staff of RCC and Mr. Ismail Adeoye, a staff of Polaris Bank were the two abducted persons.

The incident occurred at Binu Quarry at Dalli Village, along Ibadan – Ijebu-Ode Road.

The case has been reported at the Idi Ayunre police station.

The kidnap of the duo is coming a few months after some gunmen stormed a quarry site at Akinyele local government area in Ibadan and kidnapped some workers and adds to the growing sense of unease in the State.

Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the abduction.

Fadeyi said the command has intensified efforts to get the victims released.