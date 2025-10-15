The Federal Government of Nigeria has called on stakeholders, media practitioners and the general public to create a united front to fight and protect the country’s image against foreign interests pushing narratives aimed to undermine the nation’s unity. The Minister of Information and N...

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, stated this while receiving a delegation from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), led by its Vice Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Peters, in Abuja on Tuesday, on a courtesy visit.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of

Information and National Orientation.

The minister urged Nigerians to unite against efforts by foreign interests to undermine the nation’s unity, saying a united front is required to protect the country’s image against false narratives and contrived misinformation.

“Nigerians should join hands together, collectively, to stop fake narratives about our country. We all have a responsibility to project the truth and protect Nigeria’s image. Misinformation has the capacity to divide nations, and we must not allow that to happen to ours,” said Idris, as he reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing media and information literacy as a tool for promoting truth, unity, and national development.

According to the statement, the Minister emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the spread of fake news and misinformation, noting that false narratives have far-reaching consequences on national unity, peace, and Nigeria’s image.

He praised the National Open University of Nigeria for what he described as its excellence in promoting open distance learning and commitment to hosting the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI), due for certification in November 2025, at the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“IMILI is not only an educational initiative but also a strategic national investment in truth, literacy and civic enlightenment, and that is why the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is committed to working with NOUN, UNESCO, and the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure Nigeria’s successful ratification and recognition of IMILI at the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, next month,” said the Minister, adding, that the IMLI objective is to promote responsible media practices and strengthen Nigeria’s global standing in information literacy as a leading voice in information integrity.

The establishment of IMILI, said Idris, “not only positions Nigeria as a leading voice in media and information literacy across Africa, but the grand initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which promotes integrity, accountability, and public enlightenment.”

NOUN Vice Chancellor, Professor Peters, expressed the University’s profound gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation for entrusting the university with the responsibility of hosting IMILI and acknowledged the Minister’s support and the Federal Government’s provision of a ₦250 million grant to facilitate the Institute’s development.

Professor Peters described the Institute as capable of strengthening Nigeria’s leadership in global media education and pledged the full commitment of the NOUN to the success and international recognition of IMILI.

“NOUN is fully prepared for the global accreditation of IMILI as a UNESCO Category Two Institute, and this recognition will further enhance Nigeria’s reputation in education and media literacy,” said Professor Peters.

He also guaranteed NOUN’s institutional capacity, digital infrastructure, and academic expertise to sustain the Institute, with structures already in place to ensure its autonomy and international relevance.