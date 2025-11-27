The University of Ilorin has conferred an Award of Excellence on the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal, in recognition of his leadership, commitment to public service and contributions to national development....

The honour was presented during the institution’s 50th Anniversary Celebration held on Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

In its citation, the University described Governor Lawal as “a model of principled leadership whose actions reflect the values of excellence, integrity, and service to humanity.” It added that his reforms in governance, education, economic revitalisation and security align with Unilorin’s vision of nurturing leaders grounded in knowledge, character and nation-building.

According to the citation, the accolade is a testament to the Governor’s “exemplary leadership, dedication to service, and significant contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic and educational advancement.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, expressed profound appreciation to the University.

He said the recognition would further motivate Dr Lawal to deepen his efforts in rebuilding institutions, empowering communities and promoting inclusive development across Zamfara State and the country.

He also congratulated the University on its 50th Anniversary and commended its legacy of academic excellence and national impact.