Authorities of the University of Lagos are reportedly considering the suspension of the alleged killer of Super Tv CEO, Steve Usifo Ataga, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, a 21 year old 300 level part time Mass Communications Student of the institution.

The decision being considered by the institution is due to the action of the accused, Chidinma Ojukwu, being in clear violation of the conduct expected of her as a student as contained in the institution’s students handbook.

The management of the institution has been uncompromising in the past when issues of misconduct by any of its students comes up and the stance is not expected to change especially considering the severity of her alleged offence.

The management is expected to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her after which a decision will be taken to either suspend her or not.

The Lagos State Police Command has however released the suspect’s father Mr Ojukwu who was arrested for resisting the arrest of his daughter on the grounds that she could not have committed the offence she was being arrested for.

He was released on bail with one Nkechi Mogbo the operator of the service apartment in Lekki where the gruesome murder of the Super TV CEO took place.