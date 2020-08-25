The Governing Council of the University of Lagos led by its acting chairman, John Momoh, has ratified the appointment of Professor Folasade Ogunsola as acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Professor Ogunsola was elected on Monday by the Senate following the federal government’s directive that the embattled Vice chancellor, Professor Ogundipe and the pro-chancellor, Wale Babalakin to rescue themselves from official duties pending the outcome of the report of a visiting panel.

The federal government also directed the Senate of the institution to elect an acting Vice Chancellor for the institution.

Professor Ogunsola, a Nigerian professor of medical microbiology whol specializes in disease control, particularly HIV/AIDS.

Ogunsola is also the immediate past provost of College of Medicine, University of Lagos and is reputed as being the first woman to occupy the position.

She doubled as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (development services) of the institution starting 2017.

She was elected as the Acting Vice chancellor of University of Lagos on August 24, 2020 by the university’s senate.