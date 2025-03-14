The introduction of the Nigeria Students Loan Fund by the president Bola Tinubu, has continued to receive commendations and support across key critical stakeholders within and outside the country.

The vice chancellor of the University of Jos and some key players say the initiative is a transformative force in making university and other higher learning education more accessible to those from the less privileged background.

It is the matriculation of new students at the ⁷University of Jos, Plateau state.

The new students are in high spirits as they just took their oath of allegiance as bona fide students of the University of Jos.

Recent research has it that there are about 98 million out-of-school children in Africa. Western Africa is said to have the highest number of out-of-school children.

Poverty and economic hardship have been major factors that have prevented families from sending their children to institutions of learning, with Nigeria having about 20.2 million out-of-school children.

The introduction of the Nigeria Students Loan Fund by President Bola Tinubu will create opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive academically and contribute meaningfully to society.

The vice chancellor of the university, a former governor and senator, Rochas Okorocha, who graced the occasion, welcomed the initiative and applauded the federal government.

They took time to enlighten the new students on why they must take advantage of the NELFUND.

The priority given to the education sector by the federal government has attracted, for the first time, above 60 foreign students admitted for academic activities at the University of Jos.

At a chat with a journalist shortly after the event, Mr. Okorocha reiterates his stance on the NELFUND initiative.

While the federal government is working hard to improve the education system in the country, stakeholders in the sector are called upon to support the cause.