The United Nations is celebrating its 75th anniversary and President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the organisation for remaining true to the aspirations of its founders.

President Buhari says the humanitarian organisation has continued to play the crucial role of fostering global peace and security.

He joined world leaders at a virtual event to commemorate the UN’s 75th anniversary.

In his video message, President Buhari amplified Nigeria’s achievements at the UN since 1960 when the country officially joined the organisation.

Advertisement

He highlighted the country’s active contribution in human, financial and material resources to several United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, among other priorities.

President Buhari called for a global approach in addressing COVID-19, in a bid to build the future for all.