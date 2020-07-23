The United Nations has reacted to the killing of aid workers by terrorists in Borno state.

Mr Edward Kallon, the humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, expressed shock over the development, stating that the UN is horrified by the gruesome killing of some of its colleagues and partners by non-state armed groups.

Mr Kallon expressed his most heartfelt condolences to loved ones, families, friends and co-workers of the diseased, stating that they were committed humanitarians who devoted their lives to helping vulnerable people and communities in an area heavily affected by violence.

He condemned all violence targeting aid workers and the civilians, adding that he is troubled by the number of illegal vehicular checkpoints set up by non-state armed groups along main supply routes.

At the beginning of the year, the UN reported that about eight million people are in need of urgent life-saving assistance in north-east Nigeria.