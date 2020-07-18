The United Kingdom has announced a special type of visa for foreign healthcare professionals to work in Britain.

According to UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, the Health and Care Visa, will create “a new fast-track visa route for eligible healthcare professionals” to travel to the UK and assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 dashboard, the UK is one of the countries most hit by the pandemic, recording about 300,000 confirmed infections including over 45,000 associated fatalities.

But the British government said applicants will be able to start applying for the new visa effective August, adding that this category of health workers will be “permanently exempted from the Immigration Health Surcharge”.

The new Health and Care Visa will come with a reduced visa application fee compared to that paid by other skilled workers.