The federal government has filed a three-count charge against Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), over an alleged forgery and use of false documents in a disputed property case in the United Kingdom.

The charge, marked FCT/HC/CR/010/2026, was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on January 16 by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the name of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN).

Ozekhome is charged and accused of presenting forged documents, including a Nigerian international passport, to support his claim of ownership of a property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX, during proceedings before the London First-Tier Tribunal.

He is alleged to have given false information, used forged documents, and attempted to deceive a public authority.

According to the ICPC, the alleged offences were committed sometime in August 2021 in the Maitama area of the nation’s capital, within the jurisdiction of the FCT high court.

Count one reads, “That you Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) 68 years of No. 53, Nile Street, Maitama, Abuja, sometime in August, 2021 or thereabout at a place outside Nigeria i.e. London, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, directly received House 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX purportedly given to you by one Mr. Shani Tali, an act you knew constitutes a felony and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 13 and punishable under Section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences, Act, 2000.”

Count two reads, “That you Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) 68 years of No. 53 Nile Street, Maitama, Abuja, sometime in August 2021 or thereabout at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being a legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria did make a fake document, to wit: Nigeria passport A07535463 bearing the name of Mr. Shani Tali with intent to use same to support claim of ownership of property known and described as 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX with intent to commit fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 363 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code CAP 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 2006.”

Count three reads, “That you Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) 68 years of No. 53, Nile Street, Maiiama, Abuja, sometime in August 2021 or thereabout at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being a legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria dishonestly used as genuine a false Nigeria passport A07535463 bearing the name of Mr. Shani Tali to support claim of ownership of property known and described as 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX when you had reason to believe that the said document was false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code CAP 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 2006.”

According to The Nation, Ozekhome could be arraigned in court before the week runs out.