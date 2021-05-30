British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds on Saturday in a “secret ceremony” according to UK media

Mr. Johnson is the first British prime minister in nearly 200 years to marry while in office. The couple married at Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.

According to the Mail on Sunday and the Sun, the couple married at London’s Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.

On Saturday, the tabloid reported that the ceremony was “so secret that even top aides were unaware of it.”

The news comes as a surprise, given that the couple announced a week ago that they would marry in the summer of 2022 in the Sun.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings are limited to 30 guests.

Symonds began her career as a press officer for the Conservative Party in 2009, and she later campaigned for her future husband in the party’s mayoral election in 2010. In 2018, she was appointed as the party’s communications director, but she resigned later that year.

Johnson and Symonds announced their engagement at the end of February 2020 and have a 1-year-old son, Wilfred. The couple had planned to marry in 2020, but had to postpone their plans due to the pandemic, as had so many others.

Johnson is only the second British prime minister to marry while in office, and the first in nearly 200 years, with Robert Jenkinson marrying while in office in 1822.